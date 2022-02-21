Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.15.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

