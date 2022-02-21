Citigroup Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XM stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.09. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 999,451 shares of company stock worth $31,460,239. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

