Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 184.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

