Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,561 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GABC opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

