Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

