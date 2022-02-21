Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 2,724,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

