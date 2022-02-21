Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

