Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

