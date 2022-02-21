Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

