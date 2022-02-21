Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 61,475 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 99.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 338.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE PSN opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.