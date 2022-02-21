Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,885 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,885 shares during the period. Integer makes up 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.