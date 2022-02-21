Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

