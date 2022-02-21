Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,009,569 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1,813.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,569 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

