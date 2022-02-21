Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $94.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

