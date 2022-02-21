Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $26.24 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 21,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 684.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 442,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,706,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.