Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,371 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

