Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

