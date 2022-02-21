CFSB Bancorp Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CFSB)

CFSB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CFSB) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 22nd. CFSB Bancorp had issued 2,804,306 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $28,043,060 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CFSB stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. CFSB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp Inc the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank. The Company specializes in residential mortgage lending and retail banking services. CFSB Bancorp Inc is based in QUINCY, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.