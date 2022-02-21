Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,427 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $50,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000.

IJH traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $262.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

