Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 20,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,103,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.