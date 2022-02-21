Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,962 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.