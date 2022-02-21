Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.41% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $119,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.34. 3,174,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

