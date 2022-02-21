Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,643 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,885. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

