Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

