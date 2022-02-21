Cetera Advisors LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,243 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

