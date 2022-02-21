Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 936,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

