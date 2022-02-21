Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 649,943 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $182,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.38. 3,429,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

