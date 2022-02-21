Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 166,867 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $48,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.87. 7,111,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.