Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $267,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,001,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

