Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,651 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $177.12. 12,760,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

