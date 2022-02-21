Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average is $219.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.