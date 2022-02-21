Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $79.38. 3,382,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,888. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.