Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 7,590 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.55. 3,371,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

