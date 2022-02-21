Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 5.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 750.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

