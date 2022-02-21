Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 10,745,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $133,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.