Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $54,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $202,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.