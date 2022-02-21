CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.24. 588,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

