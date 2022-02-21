Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$12.62. The company had a trading volume of 142,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.49. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.