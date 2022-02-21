Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €22.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CA stock opened at €18.18 ($20.66) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($26.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.17.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

