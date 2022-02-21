Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,344. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

