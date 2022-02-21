Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

CS stock opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

