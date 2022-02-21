Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$270.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $151.09 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

