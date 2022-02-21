Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

