Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price to $198.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

