Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$100.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$70.94 and a one year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

