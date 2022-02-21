Campion Asset Management Sells 1,980 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

IGM traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.76. 31,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,000. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.