Campion Asset Management Sells 1,346 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Campion Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 37,856,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

