Campion Asset Management Makes New $358,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

VSTO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,282. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

