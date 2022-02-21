Campion Asset Management Has $996,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.9% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.