Campion Asset Management Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.26. 253,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

